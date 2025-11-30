Democrat Chris Bell is running for Texas Governor again, 20 years after his first race

The Democratic primary for Texas Governor is expanding.

Former Houston Congressman Chris Bell has joined the race and will square-off against State Representative Gina Hinojosa of Austin, and entrepreneur Andrew White of Houston who ran in 2018. It's Bell's second time running for Governor. He became the Democratic nominee nearly 20 years ago when he challenged incumbent Rick Perry in 2006.

Bell told CBS News Texas, "The more and more I thought about it, and obviously, I thought about it for a long time, I decided timing is everything, and I really do believe this is my time."

Aiming to unseat Gov. Abbott

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican incumbent Greg Abbott, who is running for a record fourth term, and may have as much as $100 million in his campaign war chest.

"I really think Greg Abbott has worn out his welcome," Bell said. "I just don't think people are going to want him to stay in the Governor's mansion. I'm running because I feel like Texas is headed in the wrong direction and has been for some time."

Bell's campaign priorities

Among Bell's top campaign priorities, boosting public education, targeting corruption, and improving affordability, livability, and opportunity. Bell said he opposes the state's new taxpayer-funded education savings accounts program that will begin during the 2026-27 school year.

When asked if he would seek to undo the program if he were elected, Bell said, "I would certainly try. But I'm also quite aware that I would most likely be dealing with a Republican legislature and another reason, I think people should take a look at my candidacy. I always demonstrate an ability to work with the other side. So you pick your battles."