Euless firefighters rescue 90-year-old woman from burning apartment

A 90-year-old North Texas woman is in the hospital after a fire tore through her apartment building overnight.

The Euless Fire Department responded to a 911 call just after 1 a.m. at an apartment complex on El Camino Real just south of Pipeline Road.

It was initially dispatched as a 1-alarm fire. A drone sent ahead of the firefighters saw flames shooting through the roof, so more personnel were sent before the first crew even arrived, according to Euless fire chief Chanc Bennett.

When the firefighters arrived, someone in the yard said there was a person still inside who needed to be rescued. Firefighters went in through a window and pulled the woman out, Bennett said. She was taken to the hospital in good condition.

The apartment building contained four units, and the American Red Cross responded to help the residents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.