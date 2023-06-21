Watch CBS News
Local News

ERCOT expects power usage to hit new records

By Erin Jones

/ CBS Texas

ERCOT expects power usage to hit new records
ERCOT expects power usage to hit new records 02:21

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Due to the extreme heat, ERCOT expects power usage to hit new records for peak demand. 

They're not experiencing any emergency conditions, but Tuesday called for voluntary conservation from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

They say the highest risk of outages is at 9 p.m. Wind actually comes up on average at 9 p.m., but the solar goes down even more so they lose some of the total resources. A low wind day now has more variability. 

"The fact is when it's 105° in west Texas in the middle of the day, the wind is usually not blowing, so that's one reality that we have to be cognizant of," energy expert Bernard Weinstein said. 

Weinstein said if the wind is not blowing, about a third of generation could be off-line. 

ERCOT is using other tools to manage the grid reliably. Including using reserve power and bringing more generation online sooner. 

What does this mean for this summer?

"I think we're going to see more warnings, but I don't think we're going to see any major blackouts or brownouts," he said. "We've been getting these advisories for several years now, people and businesses do cooperate." 

When it comes to conserving while staying cool, we're told one of the best things you can do is raise the thermostat just a couple degrees from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. If no one is going to be home for more than four hours, raise it 4°. It can make a big difference. 

Erin Jones
Erin-Jones_cbsdfw.jpg

Raised in Richardson, Erin Jones is proud to call North Texas home. Her passion for journalism began in elementary school. For a 5th grade graduation memory book, she was asked what do you want to be when you grow up? She wrote journalist.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 10:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.