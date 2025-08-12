Watch CBS News
Emergency crews respond to train derailment in Palo Pinto County, officials say

By Briauna Brown

Train derails, causes small grass fire in Palo Pinto, officials say
Emergency crews are responding to a train derailment east of Gordon in Palo Pinto Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the derailment happened at about 1:45 p.m. over a railroad bridge on Coalville Road north of State 183.

Officials said 35 train cars carrying hazardous materials are involved, but none of them show signs of leaking at the scene. 

At this time, there are evacuations in place or injuries reported. 

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available. 

Briauna Brown

Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.

