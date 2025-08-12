Emergency crews respond to train derailment in Palo Pinto County, officials say

Train derails, causes small grass fire in Palo Pinto, officials say

Train derails, causes small grass fire in Palo Pinto, officials say

Train derails, causes small grass fire in Palo Pinto, officials say

Emergency crews are responding to a train derailment east of Gordon in Palo Pinto Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the derailment happened at about 1:45 p.m. over a railroad bridge on Coalville Road north of State 183.

Officials said 35 train cars carrying hazardous materials are involved, but none of them show signs of leaking at the scene.

At this time, there are evacuations in place or injuries reported.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.