Electric vehicle sparks house fire in Lewisville, officials say

A home in Lewisville caught on fire Monday afternoon, started by an electric vehicle.

The fire started around 12:30 p.m. at a house in the 300 block of Meadowview Way, according to the Lewisville Fire Department. As of 1 p.m., the fire was still burning, but under control, Lewisville FD said.

CBS News Texas Chopper was over the scene, which showed a sedan completely burned and holes in the roof of the home and above the garage.

Lewisville FD said there were no injuries.