Watch CBS News
Local News

Electric vehicle sparks house fire in Lewisville, officials say

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Read Full Bio
Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

A home in Lewisville caught on fire Monday afternoon, started by an electric vehicle. 

The fire started around 12:30 p.m. at a house in the 300 block of Meadowview Way, according to the Lewisville Fire Department. As of 1 p.m., the fire was still burning, but under control, Lewisville FD said.

CBS News Texas Chopper was over the scene, which showed a sedan completely burned and holes in the roof of the home and above the garage.

Lewisville FD said there were no injuries. 

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.