Earth Day looks soggy for North Texas ahead of brief break from showers, storms

Happy Earth Day, North Texas. Wednesday is off to a soggy start, with a few light showers and areas of drizzle and fog across the metroplex.

Expect the shower chances to linger in the morning, with only a slim chance for a shower by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonable in the mid-70s, with a lot of clouds and a few peaks of sunshine later Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, skies will be brighter, temperatures will be warmer, and it will be breezier.

North Texas will get a brief break from shower and storm chances before a dryline out to the west brings at least three days of potential strong to severe storms. While rain coverage won't be too high, mainly between 10-30%, any of the storms that fire up may turn severe with all forms of severe weather possible.

Outdoor plans will still be okay this weekend, but make sure you know where to go if you hear thunder. Temperatures will be near 90 and stay hot early next week with isolated storm chances. Stay tuned.