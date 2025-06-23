Dry, clear week ahead in North Texas

High heat to last several days in North Texas, bringing possible triple digits

High heat to last several days in North Texas, bringing possible triple digits

High heat to last several days in North Texas, bringing possible triple digits

The hot weather North Texans felt over the weekend will extend into the upcoming week.

Monday morning will be cloudy, but will break up for plentiful afternoon sunshine with a breezy southeasterly wind.

Temperatures remain close to normal, starting off in the upper 70s and topping out in the mid-90s.

After a muggy morning, some drier air will mix to the surface, helping to keep the heat index in check. "Feels-like" temperatures will reach the triple digits by the late afternoon hours.

CBS News Texas

There are no significant rain chances in the forecast, but an isolated afternoon sea breeze shower is possible in southeastern counties.

Temperatures will heat up more this weekend as high pressure builds in overhead.

CBS News Texas