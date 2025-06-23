Watch CBS News
Dry, clear week ahead in North Texas

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

The hot weather North Texans felt over the weekend will extend into the upcoming week.

Monday morning will be cloudy, but will break up for plentiful afternoon sunshine with a breezy southeasterly wind.

Temperatures remain close to normal, starting off in the upper 70s and topping out in the mid-90s.

After a muggy morning, some drier air will mix to the surface, helping to keep the heat index in check. "Feels-like" temperatures will reach the triple digits by the late afternoon hours.

There are no significant rain chances in the forecast, but an isolated afternoon sea breeze shower is possible in southeastern counties. 

Temperatures will heat up more this weekend as high pressure builds in overhead.

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

