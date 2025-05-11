Two bodies recovered from Joe Pool Lake after reported drownings, Grand Prairie FD says

Two bodies were recovered Sunday morning after a report of drowning at Joe Pool Lake, the Grand Prairie Fire Department announced.

A little before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Grand Prairie Public Safety Dive Team was called to the lake after witnesses reported seeing two men fall off a boat and never resurface

Grand Prairie FD said neither victim was wearing a life jacket.

The dive team searched until dark but was unable to find either victim. Search operation resumed Sunday morning, and the two men's bodies were found, the fire department said.

The identity of the victims will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office once the next of kin is notified.

Grand Prairie FD urges the public to wear a life vest or an appropriate personal flotation device near or in the water.