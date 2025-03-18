Crews investigate possible drowning after man reported missing from kayak at North Texas lake

Emergency crews responded to a possible drowning call Tuesday morning after a man was reported missing from his kayak at Benbrook Lake in Tarrant County, authorities said.

At about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, a caller reported the incident just off Baja Bear near the dam at the north end of the lake, Texas Game Wardens said.

Texas Game Wardens along with Benbrook and Fort Worth Fire Department crews were all on the scene Tuesday afternoon to assist in the search.

Benbrook Lake is a reservoir on the Clear Fork of the Trinity River in Tarrant County. It's about 10 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

This is a developing story and we'll update as more information becomes available.