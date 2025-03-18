Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews investigate possible drowning after man reported missing from kayak at North Texas lake

By Briauna Brown

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

Emergency crews responded to a possible drowning call Tuesday morning after a man was reported missing from his kayak at Benbrook Lake in Tarrant County, authorities said. 

At about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, a caller reported the incident just off Baja Bear near the dam at the north end of the lake, Texas Game Wardens said. 

Texas Game Wardens along with Benbrook and Fort Worth Fire Department crews were all on the scene Tuesday afternoon to assist in the search.

image-1.png

Benbrook Lake is a reservoir on the Clear Fork of the Trinity River in Tarrant County. It's about 10 miles southwest of Fort Worth. 

This is a developing story and we'll update as more information becomes available. 

Briauna Brown

Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.