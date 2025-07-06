Drones, search dogs, volunteers search for survivors and victims of Central Texas flooding

With many families still waiting for answers following the devastating flooding in Central Texas, rescue crews are out in full force in helicopters, boats, and on the ground, not wasting any time.

Sunday, they made it to Hunt, Texas, where somehow there was even more destruction than what was previously able to be seen up close.

CBS News Texas was able to shadow Heal-Corp, a group of disaster-trained search and recovery volunteers. They went into some of the worst-hit areas by the flooding, giving a close look at how devastating the flood really was.

Heal-Corp is part of the official search and rescue mission with state and county emergency services. They use a combination of drones, search dogs and volunteers to help emergency response teams clear piles of debris amid the search for survivors and victims.

North Texas drone operator Shon Hanna is the eye in the sky for volunteers assisting in the search efforts. He called the experience "a real eye-opener."

Hanna's drone has infrared cameras that can help teams with search dogs find those who are still unaccounted for.

"When we get hot spots, where there's been scent pick up, we can guide people into that area," said Larry Mynar, the president of Heal-Corp. "We can guide them around, we can see things ahead of them, and it cuts down on time."

For Mynar, these missions are personal.

"In 2019... It was a call," Mynar said, choking up. "We do what we're called to do."

He said he was called to the Hill Country to bring the missing home.

"We want to try and bring some closure, it's important you know that people have that opportunity for closure," said Mynar. "So, Greg Abbott said, 'we're going to work this till every single one of them is found,' and I believe it."

While Mynar and his team work to find survivors, they know the more time passes, the more this shifts from a rescue mission to a recovery one.

Death toll in devastating central Texas flash floods climbs

At least 81 people are dead and at least 41 more are missing after devastating flash floods slammed Texas Hill Country, with water rescues taking place along the Guadalupe River, which rose rapidly early Friday morning to the height of a two-story building. Almost a dozen are still missing from Camp Mystic in Kerr County, a children's summer camp, officials said Sunday.

Of the fatalities so far, 68 have occurred in Kerr County, its sheriff, Larry Leitha, said at a news conference Sunday afternoon — an increase from 43 deaths reported the previous night. The dead include 40 adults and 28 children, with 18 of the adults and 10 of the children unidentified.

At least 10 Camp Mystic campers are missing, along with one counselor, Leitha told reporters. This is the first solid number officials have provided regarding campers who remain unaccounted for, after estimating Saturday that it could be as high as 27. There were about 750 children at Camp Mystic when the floods hit, the sheriff said earlier.

Water rose 26 feet in 45 minutes

The destructive fast-moving waters rose 26 feet in just 45 minutes before daybreak Friday, washing away homes and vehicles. The danger was not over as torrential rains continued to pound communities outside San Antonio on Saturday, and flash flood warnings and watches remained in effect.

Searchers used helicopters, boats and drones to look for victims and to rescue stranded people in trees and from camps isolated by washed-out roads.

"People need to know today will be a hard day," Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring, Jr. said Saturday. "Please pray for our community."

Authorities came under growing scrutiny Saturday and Sunday over whether the camps and residents in places long vulnerable to flooding received proper warning and whether enough preparations were made.

Trump signs federal disaster declaration for Kerr County

President Trump signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County on Sunday morning, as Abbott visited flood-damaged areas. Abbott encouraged all Texans to pause in reflection and prayer Sunday, and to also "seek God's wisdom, peace, and mercy in this time of need for so many Texas families."

On Saturday, Abbott said that 850 people have been rescued in the past 36 hours.