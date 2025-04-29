Man dies in police custody following traffic stop for felony warrants, Dallas police say

The Dallas Police Department announced it has launched an investigation after a suspect died in police custody early Tuesday morning.

Just after 12:35 a.m., DPD said an officer stopped a vehicle at C.F. Hawn Freeway and North Jim Miller Road after running the license plate, which returned two felony warrants.

The officer said one warrant was for aggravated sexual assault and the other was for burglary with intent. During the traffic stop, the driver, who has not been identified, complained of chest pains, according to the news release.

Just before 1:50 a.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene to examine the driver, and he was medically cleared, officials said.

Officers then transported the suspect to the Southeast Patrol Station to be interviewed. While in the interview room, the suspect told officers he was feeling ill.

Dallas Fire-Rescue was immediately called and responded to the station, where the suspect was pronounced dead.

DPD said the investigation into the driver's death is underway by the Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit.

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office has been notified and will conduct its own investigation, DPD said.

The Office of Community Police Oversight has also been notified.