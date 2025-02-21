Karen Molinar steps up as Fort Worth ISD superintendent, facing budget and literacy challenges

In just a few weeks, Dr. Karen Molinar will become Fort Worth ISD's new superintendent.

Karen Molinar CBS News Texas

She's been with the district for almost three decades, holding multiple roles. She said she never had any intention of becoming superintendent.

"It was the staff," she said. "Internally, how many staff members in Fort Worth ISD reached out and said please, please apply. Please stay, be permanent, and so here I am."

Right now, Fort Worth ISD is facing a $17 million budget deficit, and the district is considering closing more than 20 schools.

"I do feel like I'm the person to help get us through this," Molinar said. "It's how do we respect each community and neighborhood? Someone from the outside would not recognize that. I'm not saying they cannot do it, but recognize the importance of still maintaining a community in a neighborhood regardless of a school closure."

Next week, the district will be hosting multiple community meetings to get feedback.

"This process is going to take months to complete and then implementation will take years," Molinar said. "Nothing is happening in the 2025-26 school year."

Another priority is literacy.

"One of the things that I've noticed over the last few years is that our literacy framework for PreK-12, especially for our new teachers, our teachers that are alternatively certified, it's not a very clear and defined framework," she said.

The district is working to create that.

"Then how are we progress monitoring each student?" Molinar said. "Not each classroom, but down to each student."

Earlier this week, the Tarrant County Commissioners signed a resolution asking for an urgent and specific plan at all Tarrant County schools to improve students' ability to read.

Last year, Mayor Mattie Parker, city council members and community leaders signed a letter to the school board asking them to approve a turnaround plan.

"They came with a sense of urgency when they came and spoke, but they also said how can we help?" Molinar said. "I consider her presence and her support at the perfect time for us to move forward."

We asked Molinar where she stands on school vouchers.

"I understand vouchers," she said. "I really wish that public education was receiving more money than a voucher situation. If vouchers pass, what I ask is that you have accountability, not just for public schools but also for charter schools and private schools where funding is going."

She said when it comes to goals, she wants to see the district increase in literacy and in math, as well as end-of-course exams for high school students.

"Our first-time ninth graders will definitely flourish and be on-time graduates for their senior year," she said. "Our students who are going from fifth to sixth grade will have an easier transition."

Dr. Molinar promises transparency as she leads the district into its next chapter.