Man killed by Ellis County deputy had already shot himself, DPS says

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a man killed by an Ellis County deputy on Wednesday, May 6 had already shot himself before officers arrived.

On Thursday, DPS identified the man as 49‑year‑old Michael Bradley Davis.

The Texas Rangers, a division of the Department of Public Safety, were assigned as the lead investigators, which is standard protocol for deputy‑involved shootings in Texas. The Ellis County Sheriff's Office handled the initial response and released the first public statement.

Deputies respond to suicidal subject

Deputies were dispatched just after 3:30 p.m. on May 6 to a home on Carroll Lane in Red Oak for a report of a suicidal person who had shot himself, according to DPS.

One 911 caller said a man was yelling and may have fired a gun, and a second caller reported a man with a gun threatening to harm himself, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputy fires after confrontation

Deputies attempted to assist, but DPS says Davis raised a gun and pointed it at a deputy. The deputy fired, hitting him.

After deputies provided medical aid, Davis was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, DPS said.

Investigation remains ongoing

DPS says the investigation remains ongoing with no further information available.

CBS News Texas will provide updates should more information become available.