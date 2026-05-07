Suspect armed with firearm shot, killed after allegedly threatening to harm deputy, Ellis County Sheriff's Office says

A suspect was shot and killed by a deputy after allegedly refusing to drop a firearm and pointing it at the deputy, the Ellis County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said at about 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to the 100 block of Carol Lane in Red Oak regarding a disturbance.

One 911 caller said a man was yelling and may have fired a gun, and a second caller reported a man with a gun threatening to harm himself, according to the sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived on the scene, one of the deputies found the suspect, who was armed with a gun, and gave him multiple commands to drop the weapon. However, the sheriff's office said the suspect refused to drop the gun and pointed it at the deputy, resulting in the deputy firing his service weapon, striking the suspect.

The suspect was then taken to the ground, and deputies worked to perform life-saving measures before paramedics arrived.

The suspect was then transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The sheriff's office said the investigation into the officer-involved shooting is ongoing, and the Texas Rangers will be the lead agency in the case.

The suspect's name has not been released at this time.