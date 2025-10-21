Downtown Fort Worth roads to close for "Lioness" filming

Another Taylor Sheridan show is filming in Downtown Fort Worth this week, prompting road closures.

Filming for season three of "Lioness," a Paramount+ show, will take place downtown from Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m. through Oct. 24 at 6 a.m., according to the city.

Road closures in Downtown Fort Worth during "Lioness" filming

Main St. between 5th and 6th St.

Main St. between 7th and 8th St.

8th St. between Main and Houston St.

The city said Fort Worth police officers will be on-site to help keep traffic moving. All businesses in the area will remain open during the closures.

City of Fort Worth via X

Downtown Fort Worth residents can get notifications about road closures by texting "DOWNTOWN CLOSURES" to 817-904-4255, the city said.

Sheridan's shows like "Landman" and "Yellowstone" are known to film in Fort Worth and surrounding cities.

Taylor Sheridan invests in filming in North Texas

Paramount, the parent company of CBS, has partnered with Hillwood and Taylor Sheridan's SGS Studios to launch a 450,000-square-foot film and television production campus.

The two-building campus, located in north Fort Worth, allows for four simultaneous large-scale productions. It will feature sound stages, post-production suites, and space to build additional sets and props.