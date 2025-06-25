Filming for "Landman" season 2 continues in Downtown Fort Worth, causing several road closures

Sam Elliott to join Season 2 of "Landman" as series regular

Filming for the new season of Paramount's hit show "Landman" continues in Downtown Fort Worth this week, causing several road closures.

"Landman" is known to be filmed across North Texas and to recruit North Texans as extras. In addition to Fort Worth, for season two, filming is also taking place in Benbrook, Weatherford, Cresson and Irving.

According to the City of Fort Worth, police will be on-site to help facilitate traffic. Downtown businesses will also remain open during filming.

Production and road closures for the hit show started June 24.

Road closures in Downtown Fort Worth for Landman filming:

Wednesday, June 25 for filming at 640 Taylor Street from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.:

Taylor Street between W. 5th and W. 6th streets

Eastbound lane of W. 5th Street from Throckmorton to Lamar streets

Westbound lane of W. 6th Street from Throckmorton to Lamar streets

While those streets are closed, parking is permitted at the following locations:

North and south sides of W. 5th Street between Taylor and Throckmorton streets

South side of W. 5th Street between Lamar and Taylor streets

East side of Lamar Street between 5th and 6th streets

West side of Throckmorton Street between 5th and 6th streets

Thursday, June 26 for filming at The Worthington Hotel, 200 Main St., and 61 Osteria, 500 W. 7th St. from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.:

W. 1st Street between Main and Houston streets

Burnett Street between W. 6th and 7th streets

Southbound lane of Main Street between W. 1st and 2nd streets

Westbound lane of W. 6th Street from Lamar to Cherry streets

While those streets are closed, parking is permitted at the following locations:

East side of Main Street between W. 1st and 2nd streets

South side of W. 2nd Street between Main and Houston streets

Both sides of W. 2nd Street between Houston and Throckmorton streets

East side of Houston Street between W. Weatherford and W. 1st streets as well as W. 1st and W. 2nd streets

East side of Lamar Street between W. 5th and W. 6th as well as W. 6th and W. 7th streets

South side of W. 7th from Cherry to Lamar streets