1 in custody, no threat found after suspicious package investigation in Downtown Dallas, police say

Dallas police said one person is in custody after an investigation of a suspicious package caused major traffic delays Tuesday afternoon in Downtown Dallas.

At about noon, DPD said its Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called to the intersection of Lamar and Elm Street after officers observed a Chevy Tahoe parked in the road with a suspicious package inside.

After arriving at the scene, the explosive team made entry into the Tahoe to check for possible explosive devices, prompting road closures, major traffic delays and widespread disruptions to public transit in the area.

Sources told CBS News Texas that a man pulled up in the intersection where the Tahoe is, got out, and made threatening comments. DPD officers then noticed and reported something in the Tahoe, which led to the police response.

CBS News Texas Chopper witnessed a small explosion of a device in the back of the Tahoe, in which the tailgate flew open, and shrapnel flew.

At about 1:20 p.m., officials said the vehicle and package were cleared, and no threat was found.

Dallas police are investigating a suspicious package in downtown Tuesday, prompting road closures, heavy traffic delays and detours in the area. CBS News Texas

Authorities urged drivers to avoid the area of 900 block of Pacific Avenue as officers worked to clear the scene. For those traveling through downtown, officials recommend using Ross Avenue or Commerce Street for east-west travel, and Griffin Street or Houston Street for north-south routes.

Public transportation was also impacted. Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) said bus and rail passengers should expect delays but operations are resuming as normal.

The CBD West Transfer Center and West End Station are currently closed. Trains are turning back at Pearl/Arts District, Deep Ellum, Victory and EBJ Union stations.

Shuttle buses have been canceled.

Police have not released additional details concerning the identity of the suspect, but said they are in custody on charges related to obstructing the road. The investigation remains ongoing.