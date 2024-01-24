Don't give up, the sunshine is coming

NORTH TEXAS-Meteorologist Erin Moran says more rain overnight, some dry time Thursday; a cold front arrives late Friday, bringing more rain and storms and finally drying out this weekend.

It's been cloudy and foggy today but we're not seeing the dense fog just yet.

There will likely be some areas put under a Dense Fog Advisory tomorrow morning, but it's still too early to tell where and for how long. We've got more rain expected tonight.

While the rain should be generally light, there could be a few pockets of heavier rain south and east overnight.



The rain should be east of the area by daybreak Thursday.

It will still be cloudy. We're hoping for a little sunshine in the afternoon, but being rain-free should warm temps into the mid/upper 50s for most of North Texas.

A cold front arrives in the forecast for late Friday. Ahead of the front, it'll be cloudy, and we'll have some scattered showers, but the more widespread rain is expected Friday evening/overnight.

Most of the rain is gone on Saturday, but it'll remain cloudy and breezy. The sunshine FINALLY returns on Sunday, which will begin our well-deserved warmup!

Can you believe it? Highs near 70 by next Wednesday!