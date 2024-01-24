Watch CBS News
Local News

Don't give up, the sunshine is coming

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS-Meteorologist Erin Moran says more rain overnight, some dry time Thursday; a cold front arrives late Friday, bringing more rain and storms and finally drying out this weekend.

It's been cloudy and foggy today but we're not seeing the dense fog just yet. 

erin-1-1-24.png

There will likely be some areas put under a Dense Fog Advisory tomorrow morning, but it's still too early to tell where and for how long. We've got more rain expected tonight.

erin-2-1-24.png

While the rain should be generally light, there could be a few pockets of heavier rain south and east overnight.

erin-3-1-24.png


The rain should be east of the area by daybreak Thursday.

erin-4-1-24.png

It will still be cloudy. We're hoping for a little sunshine in the afternoon, but being rain-free should warm temps into the mid/upper 50s for most of North Texas.

erin-5-1-24.png

A cold front arrives in the forecast for late Friday. Ahead of the front, it'll be cloudy, and we'll have some scattered showers, but the more widespread rain is expected Friday evening/overnight.

erin-6-1-24.png

 Most of the rain is gone on Saturday, but it'll remain cloudy and breezy. The sunshine FINALLY returns on Sunday, which will begin our well-deserved warmup!

erin-7-1-24-007.png

Can you believe it? Highs near 70 by next Wednesday!

Erin Moran
Erin-Moran_cbsdfw.jpg

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on January 24, 2024 / 5:27 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.