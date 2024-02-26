NORTH TEXAS – We're tracking record high temperatures, but don't get used to the heat! Colder weather is on the way.

As we move through this Monday, breezy southwest winds will push our high temperatures into the low 90s, likely shattering our record high of 90 degrees set back in 1917. We'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with low temperatures in the upper 60s. Winds will be a bit breezy with gusts up to 30 mph.

Record highs are also expected on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. Our current record is 85 degrees set back in 1918. We'll see mostly cloudy skies.

Heads up! An elevated grass fire threat is posted Monday and Tuesday for areas along and west of I-35 due to the heat and dry ground conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Then, brace yourself for a huge temperature drop by Wednesday!

A cold front will move in from the north into Wednesday, giving way to much colder weather. In fact, morning temperatures will be in the mid 40s. High temperatures will only reach the mid 50's by afternoon. We'll see mostly cloudy skies and wind gusts up to 35 mph.

On Thursday, prepare for a few scattered showers. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s.

By Friday, we'll see sunshine. Highs will rebound into the lower 70s.

If you suffer from allergies, the pollen forecast this week will be high.