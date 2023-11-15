Donate a winter coat to help North Texans in need

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - As winter sets in and temperatures begin to drop, the demand for warm coats becomes increasingly urgent. CBS Texas and La-Z-Boy have teamed up with One Warm Coat to supply warm winter coats to those in need in North Texas.

You can help by dropping off a new or gently used coat at any of the seven La-Z-Boy furniture galleries in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area. The coat donation drive is happening now and will continue until Friday, December 15.

For more information or to make a donation now please visit https://www.onewarmcoat.org/share-warmth/donate-coats/. Let's work together to keep North Texas warm this winter.