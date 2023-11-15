Watch CBS News
Donate a winter coat to help North Texans in need

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - As winter sets in and temperatures begin to drop, the demand for warm coats becomes increasingly urgent. CBS Texas and La-Z-Boy have teamed up with One Warm Coat to supply warm winter coats to those in need in North Texas.

You can help by dropping off a new or gently used coat at any of the seven La-Z-Boy furniture galleries in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area. The coat donation drive is happening now and will continue until Friday, December 15.

fs-map-coat-drive-drop-off-locations.png

For more information or to make a donation now please visit https://www.onewarmcoat.org/share-warmth/donate-coats/. Let's work together to keep North Texas warm this winter.

CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on November 15, 2023 / 4:11 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

