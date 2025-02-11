Disruptive, heavy rain across North Texas prompts First Alert Weather Day

NORTH TEXAS – A First Alert Weather Day is in effect on Tuesday due to disruptive rain and isolated storms that could be heavy at times.

Grab an umbrella and be cautious on the roadways across North Texas. The heaviest rain Tuesday morning was in southeast Dallas County to parts of Navarro, Kaufman and Terrell.

Rain chances are highest in the morning hours and will taper off by midday. Rain chances will be around 30% later in the day.

Later in the day, a cold front moving in will increase rain chances in the overnight and early Wednesday morning hours.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, it was 42 degrees at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport with the wind chill dropping the "feels-like" temperature to 38 degrees.

Cold air will stick around, with the high temperature reaching near 49 degrees on Tuesday.

A First Alert Weather Day will remain in effect on Wednesday due to the continued rain. The rain will taper off by midday and warmer weather will return in time for Valentine's Day weekend.