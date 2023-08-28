Former Disney star arrested in Rockwall, charged with public drunkenness, theft

Dallas' first Unity in the Community fair brings districts together, promotes pet health and safety

ROCKWALL (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Former Disney Channel star Mitchel Musso was arrested Saturday in Rockwall on multiple charges, including public intoxication and theft.

Mitchel Musso, Rockwall Police Department arrest Aug. 27, 2023. Rockwall Police Department

Around 7:15 p.m., the Rockwall police were called to a disturbance at a hotel in the 2600 Block of Lakefront Trail.

Responding officers were told the 32-year-old man appeared intoxicated when he entered the hotel, selected a bag of chips and began eating them.

When Musso was asked to pay for the chips, he became verbally abusive and left without paying, the report states.

Officers spoke with Musso outside the hotel and noticed "signs of intoxication." They arrested Musso for public intoxication and theft; however, a routine records check revealed he had several outstanding traffic warrants out of Rockwall Police Department.

Musso was taken to the Rockwall County Detention Center and released the following day on a $1,000 bond.

Musso is best known for his role as Oliver Oken in Hannah Montana.