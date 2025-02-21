Dirk Nowitzki backs Luka's Lakers debut, shares insights on Friday radio show

Luka Doncic's debut with the Lakers came with Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki catching a flight to Los Angeles to show his support.

Luka Doncic

Friday evening, in an interview with 96.7 The Ticket, Nowitzki shared how the last few weeks have been for him since the controversial trade.

"It's just a tough position for me to be in," Nowitzki said. "I think I was as shocked and surprised as anyone was. I really couldn't believe it."

Dirk Nowitski

Unlike Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison, Doncic was returning Nowitzki's messages about the unexpected midseason trade he was experiencing.

"We texted a bit," Nowitzki said. "Of course, I felt a little disappointed and sad for him. You know, I think he obviously didn't see this coming."

Regardless of the outcome and the initial shock for both, Nowitzki made it clear he'll always support the former Mavs star wherever he goes.

"At the end of the day, I'll never be a Lakers fan, but I'll always be a Luka fan," Nowitzki said.