Clear skies for the Annular Solar Eclipse

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Today is the day: Annular Solar Eclipse day! And lucky us, we will have clear skies and temperatures in the low 60s. Remember proper eyewear if you plan to check it out; Sunglasses will NOT protect your eyes!

Highs this afternoon will top out in the lower 70s with breezy northwesterly winds.

Even cooler temperatures for our Sunday morning, upper 40s and low 50s. Followed by a beautiful sunny afternoon with highs near 70.

Temperatures slowly warm back into the low 80s by Wednesday with strong southerly winds as our next system nears the area.

Models are not in agreement on rain coverage, so we are keeping it at 20% for now. But the heaviest rain will likely be focused east of I-35.

Enjoy our 40s Monday and Tuesday morning.