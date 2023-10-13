Tell Me Why: When can I watch the annular solar eclipse?

Tell Me Why: When can I watch the annular solar eclipse?

Tell Me Why: When can I watch the annular solar eclipse?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Are you ready for the annular solar eclipse?!

This Saturday, Oct. 14, Texas will be one of the eight states lucky enough to get the best view of the solar eclipse.

What time is the eclipse?

The eclipse will begin in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PDT and will end in Texas just before 12 p.m. CT.

Here in North Texas, we'll see about 80% of the sun eclipsed. The solar eclipse will peak about five to 10 minutes before noon on Saturday.

CBS News Texas

Why is it called the Ring of Fire?

The annular solar eclipse, dubbed the Ring of Fire, is caused by the moon not entirely blocking out the sun, producing a ring effect.

Just before the the eclipse reaches its peak, it casts little crescent shadows.

Jorge Perez/CBS News Texas

Do I need protective eye wear to watch the eclipse?

NASA says if you plan to see the solar eclipse, wear eclipse glasses or use a solar filter when looking at it to protect your eyes. You can also use an alternative viewing method, such as a pinhole projector.

You can also opt to make your own viewing glasses, but it isn't recommended for the full scope of protection. Never look at the sun without special protective eclipse glasses.

When is the next solar eclipse?

Get out and see it if you can! The next time this event will occur is in 2046.

Temperatures on Saturday will be in the low to mid 70s with clear skies – perfect for a solar eclipse watch party.