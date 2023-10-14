Don't burn your eyes looking at the sun Saturday!

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — With crisp fall temperatures predicted for Saturday, it will be perfect viewing weather for the annular solar eclipse.

However, if you plan to watch it, you need to make sure your eyes are protected.

"So, wearing your UV protective ones you got at the drugstore or great ones you got prescription that have UV protection in it will do no good," ophthalmologist Dr. Jeffrey Whitman said.

Whitman says look for glasses that list an ISO rating on the inside. It should say 12312-2.

"The other way you can do it is get online, go on YouTube and you can make what's called an eclipse lightbox," he said.

Looking directly at what's being called "the ring of fire" for 30 seconds to a minute can burn the center of your retina permanently.

"When there's a big eclipse, we usually see two or three people coming in," Whitman said. "We've never seen anybody, thankfully, that did it long enough to lose permanent vision, but we've had people that have had permanent fuzzy area in their vision from doing it."

If you're looking for a pair, you can purchase them from places like CVS or Walgreens. They usually cost about $3 to $10.