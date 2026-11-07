Cool Saturday, cloudy Sunday across North Texas this weekend

Saturday morning got off to a chilly start across North Texas, with low temperatures dipping into the 40s for most locations. Grab a light jacket as you head out the door; temperatures will climb into the mid-60s for the high this afternoon. Expect cloudy skies and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

An upper-level low is moving from western Mexico eastward towards central Texas throughout the day. This will bring an opportunity for light rain and sprinkles over the next 72 hours. Today, the best chance of rain will be in counties west of the metroplex.

CBS News Texas

Overnight, cloud cover will remain, keeping temperatures warmer than average tomorrow morning; lows will be in the 50s. Sunday, expect a cloudy day with a slight chance of sprinkles and light winds. On Monday, a disturbance may spark up another chance of rain, but as of now, rain chances are low.

Tuesday through Thursday will be beautiful, sunny, and warmer than average. Morning lows will be in the 50s and afternoon highs will be in the 70s. The next cold front is anticipated to move through the area on Thursday, which will cool temperatures, making for a pleasant end to the week and start to the weekend