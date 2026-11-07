North Texas enjoys a cool weekend Saturday morning got off to a chilly start across North Texas, with low temperatures dipping into the 40s for most locations. Grab a light jacket as you head out the door; temperatures will climb into the mid-60s for the high this afternoon. Expect cloudy skies and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph. An upper-level low is moving from western Mexico eastward towards central Texas throughout the day. This will bring an opportunity for light rain and sprinkles over the next 72 hours. Today, the best chance of rain will be in counties west of the metroplex. More