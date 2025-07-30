Watch CBS News
DART train fire causes service disruptions for Downtown Dallas; 6 injured

DART service was suspended in Downtown Dallas on Wednesday after a train caught fire near the Pearl/Arts District Station.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called to the area just after 3:30 p.m. for a fire in the trailing light rail vehicle of a train in the downtown tunnel. There were four other trains in the tunnel at the time.

According to on-scene personnel, the train on fire came to a stop just before fully entering the tunnel at the station. Video from the CBS New Texas chopper shows burn and scorch marks on top of one of the train cars.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said 40 people were safely evacuated, including 30 passengers and 10 people from the area. Nine passengers were treated for injuries at the scene; six were taken to the hospital. None of the injuries were life-threatening, DFR said.

DART said shuttle buses are available to assist passengers at Victory, EBJ/Union, West End, Akard, St. Paul, Pearl/Arts District, Deep Ellum, Cityplace/Uptown and SMU/Mockingbird stations.   

The cause of the fire is unknown; however, investigators believe it is accidental.

This is a developing story.

