Grand jury declines to indict sister of Denton woman who disappeared, later found safe in Michigan

A Denton County grand jury has declined to indict the sister of a 76-year-old North Texas woman who was found safe in Michigan last month, more than a week after being taken without legal authorization from an assisted living facility, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

Accused of violating guardianship

Eva Haron was accused of interfering with the rights of a guardian by removing her sister, Karen May Taube, from Willow Bend Assisted Living & Memory Care without proper authorization.

A Silver Alert was issued, and authorities believed the two were traveling to Michigan in a white Ford F-150, though Taube was not considered in immediate danger.

Jamie Beck, first assistant district attorney in the Denton County District Attorney's Office, confirmed the case had been presented to the grand jury and was "no billed," meaning no charges would be filed against Haron.

Located in Michigan hotel

Karen May Taube Denton Police Department

Taube was later positively identified at a hotel in Houghton Lake, Michigan, by the Roscommon County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities had considered charges against Haron for violating a court order and taking her sister across state lines.

Guardianship and medical evaluation

Taube, who is under a court-appointed guardianship that prohibits contact with Haron, was evaluated at a hospital and later returned to Denton.

FBI assisted in search

The Dallas office of the FBI assisted the Denton Police Department in the search.