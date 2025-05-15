Watch CBS News
Michigan woman wanted after 76-year-old North Texas woman goes missing, police say

By Giles Hudson

/ CBS Texas

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Michigan woman in connection with a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year-old woman, authorities said.

Eva Haron is accused of interfering with the rights of a guardian by knowingly removing May Taube from the Willow Bend Assisted Living & Memory Care Center, according to Denton police.

May Taube   Denton Police Department

Taube was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday after police were notified that someone other than her legal guardian had taken her from the facility without consent.

Investigators believe Haron and Taube are traveling together in a white Ford F-150 with Michigan license plate DXZ9489.

Police said they do not believe Taube is in immediate danger but are asking for the public's help to ensure her safety.

Anyone with information about Taube's whereabouts is urged to call 911.

