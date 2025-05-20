Police considering charges against sister of missing Denton woman found safe in Michigan

Authorities are considering charges against the sister of a 76-year-old North Texas woman who was found safe Tuesday morning in Michigan, more than a week after being taken without legal consent from an assisted living facility, according to the Denton Police Department.

Karen May Taube, the subject of a statewide Silver Alert, was located at a hotel in Houghton Lake, Michigan, with her sister, Eva Haron. Police say Haron allegedly removed Taube from Willow Bend Assisted Living & Memory Care on May 12 — violating a court order and taking her more than 1,000 miles away.

Karen May Taube CBS News Texas

Unauthorized removal under review

Denton police and the Denton County District Attorney's Office are reviewing potential charges against Haron for interfering with the rights of Taube's court-appointed legal guardian.

Authorities said Taube is under guardianship that prohibits contact with Haron.

Woman evaluated at hospital, returning to Denton

Taube was positively identified at the Michigan hotel by the Roscommon County Sheriff's Department. Investigators had previously believed the two were traveling in a white Ford F-150, though Taube was not considered in immediate danger.

As a precaution, Taube was taken to a hospital for evaluation and is expected to return to Denton under her guardian's supervision, police said.

The Dallas office of the FBI assisted in the search.