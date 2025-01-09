Denton apartment fire leaves 1 dead; firefighters battle flames amid winter conditions

DENTON – One person died Thursday morning after a fire at a Denton apartment complex.

The Denton Fire Department said it received a call Thursday at 6:45 a.m. about a fire on Londonderry Lane, near Teasley Lane. Firefighters found the victim in a second-floor apartment minutes after they arrived.

Crews worked through sleet and cold temperatures as the first winter storm of the season moved into the area to have the fire knocked down by 7:06 a.m.

Denton Fire Department/Facebook

The department said one other person was taken to a hospital for evaluation. An unknown number of other residents were displaced due to the fire.

As of the last update, Denton fire investigators had not yet determined the cause of the fire.