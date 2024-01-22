Watch CBS News
Dense fog advisory, flood watch in effect with more rain to come

By Erin Moran

CBS Texas

Cold, rainy, dreary and, now, foggy!
NORTH TEXAS - It has been a cold and dreary day.

Most spots in North Texas have seen at least a little light rain, but areas south and east of the metroplex have seen the most and will continue to see more rain in the days to come.

A Flood Watch is in place for our southeast counties through 6 p.m. Tuesday.  

As rain comes to an end this afternoon, we're left with cloudy and foggy conditions.

As I was composing this note, the National Weather Service went ahead and issued a Dense Fog Advisory for all of North Texas through 10 a.m. Tuesday.

A dense fog advisory is rarely issued in the evening to continue overnight and into the next morning, but it just goes to show you how tough the evening/morning drives will be.

Rain will pick up closer to daybreak on Tuesday and continue through the afternoon. It should come to an end by Tuesday evening, but we have several more rounds of rain expected this week before we dry out into the weekend.

First published on January 22, 2024 / 5:23 PM CST

