Is this legal? A look at why North Texas Democratic Rep. Nicole Collier remains in state Capitol

Is this allowed? A look at why North Texas Democratic Rep. Nicole Collier remains in state Capitol

Is this allowed? A look at why North Texas Democratic Rep. Nicole Collier remains in state Capitol

Is this allowed? A look at why North Texas Democratic Rep. Nicole Collier remains in state Capitol

A Texas House member from Fort Worth prepares to spend another night inside the Capitol in a political showdown over the rules established by the state legislature.

Rep. Nicole Collier, who represents District 95 in East Fort Worth, objects to the House speaker's demand that Democrats, who had fled the state to prevent a quorum, sign permission slips to leave and promise to be inside the Capitol on Wednesday morning.

SMU political science professor Matthew Wilson explains the rarely enforced rules being applied during this second special session of the legislature.

He said once enough Democratic lawmakers returned to the Capitol to meet the quorum for the second special session, the speaker needed only 15 other members, according to the House Rules Manual.

"I think both sides in this are playing hardball. Everybody's using all the tools that are at their disposal to achieve the political outcome that they want. I mean, it's worth noting she's the only Democratic legislator who is being subject to this, and it's because of her own decision not to sign the agreement," said Wilson.

Collier told CBS News Texas' Jack Fink that she's taking a stand against what she believes are improper efforts by Republicans to control her and other Democrats.

"I have a right to resist, I have a right to oppose, just like my voters do, just like Texans have a right to challenge government, and that's what I'm doing," said Collier.

Spending a few nights inside the state Capitol may not stop the redistricting plan from passing, but political observers say it will help raise Collier's profile within the Texas Democratic Party.