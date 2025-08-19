Democrats, Republicans expect Texas-sized fight over new congressional maps on House floor Wednesday

The political showdown over new congressional maps in Texas moves to the House floor on Wednesday. While Republicans and Democrats expect multiple amendments and points of order to kill the maps that will give Republicans five more seats, the maps are still on their way to passing.

The vote will take place after Democrats returned to the House Monday, which established a quorum for the first time in two weeks.

Speaker Dustin Burrows ordered all Democrats who left the state and broke quorum to sign permission slips so they could be assigned a Texas DPS agent to escort them around the clock to ensure they return to the House chamber Wednesday morning for the vote on the congressional maps.

But Democratic Representative Nicole Collier of Fort Worth would not sign the permission slip. In a moment made for social media on Tuesday afternoon, Collier waved to supporters standing outside the chamber as other lawmakers visited her.

Republicans and Democrats disagree over the need for the permission slips and DPS escorts.

Representative Mihaela Plesa, D-Dallas, told CBS News Texas, "I signed it, but I am standing strong with Representative Collier. She is showing Collier courageousness right now. Look, she felt in her heart that what we were signing was wrong. And I say I agree with her."

Representative Brent Money, R-Greenville, said, "It's her choice. All her Democratic colleagues have left except for the ones who come back and join her for videos. She can leave now if she wants to. She's decided it's in her best interest to stay."

Democrats said their DPS escorts are a waste of money, but Republicans point out the Texas Constitution allows the legislature to enforce a quorum.

