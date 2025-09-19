Flight delays at DFW International, Dallas Love Field, and other North Texas Airports due to equipment issues

Flights at both Dallas Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport should expect delays through at least 5 p.m. Friday due to equipment issues, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, the FAA had also put up ground stops for arriving flights at virtually every significant airport across North Texas, including Meacham, Alliance, Addison, McKinney, Arlington and Dallas Executive.

Equipment issues delay North Texas flights

"The FAA is slowing flights into Dallas Love Field and Dallas- Fort Worth International Airport due to a reported equipment issues at Dallas TRACON. The FAA is investigating the cause," the agency said in a statement.

The agency confirmed to CBS News that the equipment issues are "a telephone outage that does not involve the FAA's equipment."

Check flight times

"Passengers should check with their airline for the most up-to-date flight status or accommodation information," said a statement from Dallas Love Field Communications Team.

As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, DFW Airport reported departure delays at an average of 35 minutes and increasing, according to the flight tracking website Flight Aware.

Second day of delays

DFW Airport also reported a ground stop for arriving flights the day prior, just after 4 p.m. Thursday. Thursday's delays were caused by a "telecommunication issue that impacted facilities within Fort Worth Air Route Traffic Control Center," the FAA said in a statement.