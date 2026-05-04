Defense rests in Tanner Horner case, prosecution to call rebuttal witnesses before closing arguments

Tanner Horner's defense attorneys rested their case on Monday morning in his sentencing for the murder and kidnapping of Athena Strand.

On its tenth day of calling witnesses, the defense team closed with Jolie Brams, a forensic psychologist who was asked to evaluate Horner's developmental history.

Brams testified that her evaluation was based on meeting with Horner over about 12 hours across multiple sessions in jail, interviews with his family, and reviewing numerous records about him. She described Horner's upbringing as neglectful, which impacted his development, and said he shows signs of developmental immaturity and struggles with adult functioning.

Brams said Horner's autism and other impairments did not cause him to commit the crime and are not excuses or justifications, but "set the stage" for his life.

Horner's defense is attempting to convince the jury to sentence Horner to life in prison, while prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

The prosecution is calling three rebuttal witnesses, who are expected to challenge points the defense witnesses made that could influence jurors to sentence Horner to life in prison.

All testimony is expected to finish on Monday afternoon, and closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday.