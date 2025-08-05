Defamation suit against former political candidate in McKinney state Rep. race can proceed, court of appeals says

The Dallas Court of Appeals has upheld a lower court's decision allowing a defamation lawsuit against Paul Chabot brought by former State Rep. Frederick Frazier to move forward.

Chabot, who unsuccessfully ran against Frazier in the 2022 Republican primary for a seat in the Texas House of Representatives in District 61, had sought to dismiss the case under the Texas Citizens Participation Act.

"The Court of Appeals confirmed what the trial court found," said Frazier. "There must be evidence of knowingly false statements made with malice, and the Court found that such evidence exists. I look forward to holding Mr. Chabot accountable."

The lawsuit has alleged that Chabot's campaign signs and website included false claims and that he continued to publish them after receiving a cease-and-desist letter. The lawsuit alleges that those allegations are presumed to have caused harm.

Chris Kratovil, Frazier's attorney, praised the ruling, saying, "Criticism is part of public service, but it has limits. We are pleased the Court found our case worthy of proceeding to discovery."

Frazier's attorney says the ruling paves the way for the lawsuit to enter the discovery phase and eventually head to trial. Chabot tells CBS News Texas his lawyer plans to appeal the decision.