After reported deaths, Texas lawmakers file bills to clear confusion over medical exceptions to state's near abortion ban

Texas lawmakers are hoping new bills will clear up the confusion over medical exceptions to the state's near abortion ban. The legislation comes after critics blamed uncertainty over the law for putting women's health in jeopardy and in some cases, leading to death. Republican and Democratic lawmakers have filed legislation in the Texas Senate and House. Under Texas law, the only exception to the state's near abortion ban is to save the life of the mother.

At a news conference last week at the Texas Capitol, dozens of religious leaders praised the bills. While lawmakers are not creating new exceptions, they say are making the existing ones clearer, so that women, their doctors, and hospitals are all on the same page.

State Senator Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola filed Senate Bill 31. He told CBS News Texas this would ensure that doctors who practice obstetrics and gynecology must take a course to know what the law is, and the course must also be available to hospital lawyers as well.

"Our goal is to make the statutes crystal clear," said Hughes. "So there is no excuse, no delay in treating moms that need help and making sure that docs know what the law is."

State Representative Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, introduced House Bill 44. At the news conference at the Capitol he said, "It's an honor to carry the Life of the Mother bill. There are too many women who've suffered, too many have died. If one has died, it's too many and more have."

Rev. Danielle Ayres of the Friendship West Baptist Church in Dallas said, "For us, pregnancy and motherhood are sacred. So, because of that, the past four years we have been more engaged with dealing with black maternal mortality rates because black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy related issues. So we do believe and we support the Life of the Mother Act."

If doctors are found guilty of performing an abortion when they shouldn't have, they could still face criminal charges, civil lawsuits, fines, and losing their licenses.

Watch Eye On Politics 7:30 a.m. Sunday on air and streaming on CBS News Texas.