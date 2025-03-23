Texas lawmakers file bills attempting to clear confusion on medical exceptions to near abortion ban Texas lawmakers are hoping new bills will clear up the confusion over medical exceptions to the state's near abortion ban. The legislation comes after critics blamed uncertainty over the law for putting women's health in jeopardy and in some cases, leading to death. Republican and Democratic lawmakers have filed legislation in the Texas Senate and House. Under Texas law, the only exception to the state's near abortion ban is to save the life of the mother.