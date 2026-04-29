1 adult, 1 child die from injuries in Colleyville house fire, officials say

An adult and a child died from their injuries after a weekend house fire in Colleyville, fire officials confirmed Tuesday.

The Colleyville Fire Department said Saturday night, crews were called to a home in the 4700 block of Bill Simmons Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy fire and smoke coming from the home, and multiple fire agencies were called to help. Rescue efforts were launched after they discovered two children and an adult were still inside.

According to officials, two adults escaped the fire; however, one ran back into the home after realizing the two children were still inside.

During rescue operations, the three were found and received "advanced life support" on scene before being transported to the hospital, the fire department said in a news release.

The department said the adult and one of the children later died from their injuries. The condition of the second child is unknown at this time.

"The Colleyville Fire Department and the City of Colleyville extend their deepest condolences to the family and all those affected by this tragic incident," a statement by the department read.

After the fire was extinguished, investigators were called to determine the cause, which has yet to be revealed.