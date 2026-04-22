Dallas healthcare group mourns loss of board member killed in reported carjacking incident

A suspect is in jail after the Dallas Police Department said he hit and killed a man after stealing another person's car last week. The man who died was lauded as a healthcare advocate.

The department said it happened on Thursday, April 16. Officers said they were alerted around 5:25 p.m. when a woman called to say the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Tyrell Jones, jumped into her car while she was driving along North Collett Avenue near Reiger Avenue. Warrants for Jones' arrest say the woman told officers that Jones had been lying in the middle of the street and tried to ask him if he needed help. The woman said Jones then stood up suddenly and looked sweaty, saying it looked like he was intoxicated.

At that point, the woman told police that Jones ran up to her car and started pulling on her rear driver-side door. She started to drive off, but told officers Jones reportedly broke the door handle off. The woman said she got out to check on Jones, who was lying on the ground again, but he got up again. She then got back in her car, but said Jones jumped in through the driver-side window and landed on top of her. She said they both struggled and she screamed for help.

The woman said she was able to get out of the car and tried to pull Jones out, but he hit the accelerator while the car was parked. Jones then reportedly shifted the car into drive and took off north on Collett Avenue as the woman let go.

Witnesses listed in the affidavit affirmed the woman's story to police. One witness told police he drove to follow Jones while calling 911, catching up with the suspect several blocks later.

By that point, the police affidavit said Jones had driven into the wrong lane of travel and crashed head-on with another car, forcing it onto the sidewalk. Both vehicles ended up hitting José Angel Avila, who was walking when the crash happened, pinning him against a tree. The affidavit said Avila was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Dallas Police said Jones was arrested at the scene and taken to a hospital for treatment. After he was checked out, he was taken to jail and charged with murder and robbery of an individual. The department noted the investigation is ongoing.

Prism Health North Texas mourned Avila's death, noting his service as an active community member and member of its board of directors. Avila had served as part of Prism's Marketing & Development Committee and Patient Advisory Council, serving since June 2020.

"Joey's service was rooted in a broad commitment to equity, justice, and community access. For nearly three decades, he was an outspoken advocate who used his voice and time to create meaningful change, supporting the HIV/AIDS and LGBTQ+ communities, advancing initiatives within the Black community, and volunteering to improve access to healthcare," a statement from the board reads. "His dedication was evident in everything he did, from raising critical funds for organizations across North Texas to staying actively engaged with the City of Dallas through the Citizens Police Academy and service on city committees."