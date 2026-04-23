Family grieves Dallas man killed in crash tied to carjacking suspect The family of 67‑year‑old Joey Avila is speaking out after he was killed in a crash sparked by an accused carjacker in Dallas’ Munger Place neighborhood. Police say 25‑year‑old Tyrell Jones set off the chain of events that ended with Avila being struck as he walked home, despite having no connection to the incident. Home security video shows Jones stumbling and falling in the street moments before the crash. Avila’s family says the past week has been filled with shock and grief as they remember a man who loved helping others.