Multi-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler in Arlington leaves passenger dead, police say

A crash involving an 18-wheeler and three cars that shut down westbound lanes of I-30 in North Texas early Saturday morning turned out deadly, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Officers said it happened around 3:45 a.m. on the interstate between Cooper Street and Fielder Road. According to its preliminary investigation, the department said a Dodge Avenger traveling at a high rate of speed hit a white passenger sedan from behind, causing the sedan to leave the roadway and hit a parked, unoccupied vehicle that was parked on the shoulder. The initial impact from the first collision, officers said, caused the Avenger to become disabled and come to rest across multiple lanes of traffic.

At that time, police said an 18-wheeler that was also westbound was unable to stop in time, hitting the Avenger and causing the passenger in that car to be ejected.

Both the driver and passenger from the Avenger were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The passenger, who remains unidentified as of publication, was later declared dead. Arlington Police say they believe intoxication may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

The driver of the white sedan was hospitalized with minor injuries, while the driver of the 18-wheeler was uninjured.

The crash forced I-30 to shut down temporarily for the investigation and for crews to clear the roadway.