Suspect accused of killing man near Arlington event venue arrested a month later in Florida, police say

A suspect in a deadly shooting that happened about a month ago in North Texas was arrested this past week in Florida, according to the Arlington Police Department.

28-year-old Xavier Jones was arrested on Thursday, April 23, in Panama City by U.S. Marshals, the department said Monday. Jones is currently being held in Florida and awaiting extradition back to Texas.

Jones is accused of fatally shooting 32-year-old Karri Kartik Viswanath near an event venue along California Lane in Arlington. Police said the shooting unfolded around 4:29 a.m. on March 29. Officers said witnesses told them that Jones and Viswanath reportedly fought inside the venue prior to the shooting.

Police also said an additional witness came forward and told detectives they reportedly saw Jones holding a gun just before the shooting. Detectives said the witness also told police about a video that had surfaced online that appeared to show Jones going to his vehicle, retrieving an object, and then making a racking motion consistent with using a gun before walking to where the shooting unfolded.

Police also said witnesses told them that Jones drove away from the area after the shooting.

Viswanath was brought to a nearby hospital by friends, where he died of his injuries.