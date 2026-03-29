32-year-old man killed in early-morning shooting after fight, Arlington police said

A fight outside an Arlington business early Sunday morning escalated into gunfire, leaving a 32-year-old man dead and police searching for the suspect, officials said.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of California Lane around 4:29 a.m after a reported shooting. When they arrived, the officers found multiple shell casings in front of the business.

Arlington police said witnesses told them a fight broke out and someone started shooting.

A bit later, staff at Medical City Arlington notified Arlington PD that a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound had just arrived at the emergency room.

Investigators determined the man had come from the shooting on California Lane and was taken to the hopsital by friends. He was later pronounced dead.

Arlington PD said no arrests have been made, and detectives are working to identify the shooting suspect.