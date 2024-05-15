Data shows drowning deaths are on the rise

NORTH TEXAS — Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, meaning more time spent in the pool or lake. For the first time in decades, drowning deaths are rising, according to a new study from the CDC. With the holiday weekend less than two weeks away, ensuring you know how to keep your family safe in and around the water is of utmost importance.

The data shows there were around 4,500 drowning deaths in the U.S., annually, from 2020 to 2022. That's up by more than 500 from 2019. Some attribute the increase to the pandemic, saying pools were closed and many people weren't getting the swim lessons they needed. Most of the deaths were in young children, four years old and younger.

On Tuesday, a five-year-old nearly drowned and was taken to the hospital after being pulled from an apartment complex pool in Dallas. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Experts say swim lessons save lives.

"We want to make sure that our youngest have access to swim lessons. And if you don't know how to swim, such as some of our older adults or some from different racial groups, we want to make sure everybody has those life skills," said Dr. Debra Houry, the chief medical officer for the CDC.

The CDC offers a few tips to prevent drownings. Make sure everyone learns to swim and has basic water skills, build fences around pools and other access points to water, have your kids wear life vests, and learn CPR.