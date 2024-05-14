5-year-old in critical condition after he was pulled from Dallas apartment pool

DALLAS — A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after being pulled from a Dallas apartment complex pool.

Dallas Fire Rescue (DFR) crews were called to the Alone Apartments on Duncanville Road just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a reported drowning.

Someone pulled the child from the water and CPR was being performed when DFR arrived and Medics took over. According to DFR, it was "unclear who pulled the victim from the water."

Dallas Police sources said the child was taken to a hospital unconscious.

Crime scene detectives have been called to the scene.