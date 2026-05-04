DART riders express mixed feelings after Highland Park votes to stop service; Addison and University Park to continue

Some Dallas Area Rapid Transit riders are expressing their concerns after voters across three North Texas counties split on whether to remain part of the transit system, with Highland Park voters opting out.

Tammy Greenberg has taken the DART bus just about every day for 19 years, and she is relieved service will continue to University Park.

"I'm so excited," she said.

While she lives and works in Dallas, she often takes trips to University Park. Without bus service, she told CBS News Texas, she'd have to pay a lot more to get around.

"My life would have been horrible. I'll probably have to take Lyft and Uber, and that sometimes costs $8 to $10 a day. I might have to walk further," said Greenberg.

On Saturday, University Park residents voted to remain in DART, while Highland Park residents overwhelmingly voted to withdraw from the transit agency. It's the first member-city to leave DART in about 40 years.

Residents in Addison, which has bus service and a new Silver Line light rail stop, voted to remain in DART by a large margin.

Addison Mayor Bruce Arfsten issued a statement to CBS News Texas that read in part, "By choosing to remain part of DART, our community has reaffirmed the importance of regional connectivity and mobility. With the Silver Line now in place, Addison is well positioned to benefit from increased access and the economic opportunity it provides."

Greenberg said she is disappointed that bus service will end after May 13 in Highland Park, where she takes the bus to shop. When a CBS News Texas crew got on a bus in Highland Park mid-Monday morning, it had two other riders who had boarded in Dallas, and another in University Park.

One community organization, the Highland Park Community League, led a campaign to withdraw from the transit agency. CBS News Texas reached out to its chairman, Bill Ogle, but he didn't respond. CBS News Texas also left messages for Highland Park Mayor Will Beecherl, but he has yet to respond.

DART has said only about 12,000 people board a bus in Highland Park each year, with an average of 33 people riding each day. The city will contribute $9 million in sales tax revenue to this bus route, which makes various stops. Even though bus service ends after May 13, the city will continue to contribute a portion of its sales tax for the short term.

DART said Monday that it is still being worked out. The city will have a new provider for paratransit services.

Peter Young lives in Highland Park and takes DART buses and rail. He said he fought to keep DART and that he was disappointed by the vote.

"Disengaging from regional transit is not only like a moral issue, but also, traffic is getting worse in our town, too. We can't ignore it," said Young.

As for Greenberg, she said, she enjoys her frequent rider status.

"I go everywhere. I go to Plano. I go to Rowlett. I go to downtown Dallas. Irving. I go everywhere DART goes," she said.

Greenberg said that if she needs to go to Highland Park, she can still take the bus and get off at a stop farther up Preston Road.

Watch Eye On Politics at 7:30 a.m. Sunday on CBS News Texas on air and streaming. Follow Jack on X: @cbs11jack.